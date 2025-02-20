Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 6.67%.

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EGO stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $14.70. 2,051,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,337. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.93. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $19.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

