Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Stock Price Down 36.4% – Should You Sell?

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 36.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 2,866,043 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 572% from the average session volume of 426,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Electrum Discovery Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 21.82, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33.
About Electrum Discovery
Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
