Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Trading Down 36.4% – What’s Next?

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 36.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 2,866,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 572% from the average daily volume of 426,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 21.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.18 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33.

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

