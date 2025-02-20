Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.24 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%.
Element Solutions Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE ESI opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Element Solutions Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Element Solutions
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
