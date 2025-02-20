Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.24 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%.

Element Solutions Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE ESI opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

