Elk River Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 46,646.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 811,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,280,000 after purchasing an additional 809,315 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,085,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $12,347,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,096,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,664,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $191.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $142.12 and a one year high of $193.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.28.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

