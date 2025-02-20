Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $8.62 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 1.6% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,295.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,252.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,199.59. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $947.49 and a one year high of $1,350.27. The firm has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,968 shares of company stock worth $2,492,394. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

