Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 565 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776,791 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,339,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,518 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,654.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,038 shares during the period. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,518,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

