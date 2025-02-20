Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

EBS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $7.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,137,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 404,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 864.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,722,000 after buying an additional 638,995 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after buying an additional 671,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth approximately $9,296,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

