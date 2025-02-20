Empower Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 609.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,195 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,430,979 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,620,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,375 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,609,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,433 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

