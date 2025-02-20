Empower Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 4,844.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CarMax by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 91.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $10,031,502.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,292.92. The trade was a 39.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares in the company, valued at $19,199.66. This trade represents a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX opened at $87.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.72. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Stephens began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

