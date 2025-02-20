Empower Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,006,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 832.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.