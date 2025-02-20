Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 121 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $92.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $78.36 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

