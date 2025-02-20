Empower Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ASML opened at $744.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $731.65 and its 200 day moving average is $760.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $645.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

