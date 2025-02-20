Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 454.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 24,944 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ET stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

