Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENLT

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLT opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 13.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 8,771,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,885,000 after buying an additional 353,750 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $655,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 4,278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. 38.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.