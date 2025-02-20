Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Issues Earnings Results

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Enpro updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.000-7.700 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $7.00 to $7.70 EPS.

Enpro Stock Performance

Enpro stock opened at $206.77 on Thursday. Enpro has a 1-year low of $136.68 and a 1-year high of $214.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.30 and its 200 day moving average is $167.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Enpro’s payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

