EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Raised by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2,175.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 455 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $752,000. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 165,495 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,286,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 98,472 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Wolfe Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

Shares of EOG opened at $134.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

