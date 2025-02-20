EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52), Zacks reports. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 14.92%. EPAM Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.450-10.750 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.220-2.320 EPS.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 14.9 %

NYSE EPAM traded down $38.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.68. 1,207,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.16. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $317.50.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 464 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $119,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,604. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total transaction of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,890. The trade was a 34.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,924. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EPAM. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EPAM Systems

About EPAM Systems

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.