EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.450-10.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2 billion-$5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.2 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.220-2.320 EPS.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

NYSE:EPAM traded down $35.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.25. 889,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,891. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.51. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 9.68%. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 464 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $119,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,604. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,890. This represents a 34.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,129,924 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

