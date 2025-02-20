ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.100-5.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion.

ESAB has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on ESAB from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ESAB from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of ESAB from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ESAB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

NYSE ESAB opened at $124.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.38. ESAB has a twelve month low of $88.54 and a twelve month high of $135.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 7.49%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

