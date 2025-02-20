EVERTEC, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

EVERTEC has a payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EVERTEC to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Price Performance

Shares of EVTC stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.45. 333,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVTC. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised EVERTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVTC

Insider Transactions at EVERTEC

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Daniel Brignardello sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $138,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,316. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 7,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $276,702.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,872.66. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,112 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EVERTEC

(Get Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.