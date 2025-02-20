ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 313.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,194,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ExlService were worth $97,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insider Activity at ExlService

In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $833,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,779. This trade represents a 28.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $675,822.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554,781.60. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExlService Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $51.79 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.54.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXLS

ExlService Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.