Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac comprises about 4.3% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $141,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,078.15.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,195.19, for a total value of $6,585,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,954,508.09. This represents a 5.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,170 shares of company stock worth $27,132,248. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,752.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.43, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,937.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1,973.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

