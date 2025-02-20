Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 million. Farmland Partners updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.250-0.300 EPS.

Farmland Partners Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.69. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30.

Farmland Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Farmland Partners’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director John A. Good acquired 15,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $183,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,916.95. This represents a 17.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

