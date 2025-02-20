FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,058 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 2.8% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $33,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $267.02 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $235.32 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.45.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.87.

View Our Latest Report on FedEx

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.