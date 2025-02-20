FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,058 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 2.8% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $33,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FedEx Price Performance
NYSE:FDX opened at $267.02 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $235.32 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.45.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.87.
View Our Latest Report on FedEx
Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx
In related news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.