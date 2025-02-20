Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Down 17.9% – What’s Next?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 17.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72.70 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.03). Approximately 22,753,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 491% from the average daily volume of 3,849,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.30 ($1.25).

Ferrexpo Trading Down 19.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 73.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £594.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.75, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

About Ferrexpo

(Get Free Report)

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.