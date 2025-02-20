Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Down 30.4% – Time to Sell?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 30.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67.80 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 69.10 ($0.87). 19,404,246 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 417% from the average session volume of 3,756,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.30 ($1.25).
Ferrexpo Stock Down 30.4 %
The stock has a market cap of £510.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73.47.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.