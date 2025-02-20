Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Down 25.7% – Time to Sell?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 25.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69.20 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 73.76 ($0.93). Approximately 35,099,383 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 737% from the average daily volume of 4,192,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.30 ($1.25).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 101.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.47. The company has a market cap of £510.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.24, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
