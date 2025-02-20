Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Down 30.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) were down 30.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.80 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 69.10 ($0.87). Approximately 19,404,246 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 417% from the average daily volume of 3,756,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.30 ($1.25).
Ferrexpo Stock Down 30.4 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £510.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.