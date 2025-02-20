Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) is Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for 3.0% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

FTEC opened at $191.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.21 and a 200-day moving average of $179.28. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $142.12 and a 52-week high of $193.06.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

