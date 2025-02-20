Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.49 and last traded at $64.44, with a volume of 15666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.22.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $898.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Value Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $214,000.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

