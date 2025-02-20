Financial Perspectives Inc Buys Shares of 670 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 670 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 243,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 312.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC stock opened at $89.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average is $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.63 and a 1 year high of $89.25.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 247,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total transaction of $18,945,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,837,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,103,510.86. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $5,317,830.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $494,172.84. The trade was a 91.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,000 shares of company stock worth $40,777,638. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

