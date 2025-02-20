Financial Review: Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) & Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and Kanzhun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies -0.69% -2.85% -0.72% Kanzhun 20.65% 10.31% 7.87%

Risk and Volatility

Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kanzhun has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kanzhun 0 4 7 0 2.64

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sify Technologies and Kanzhun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Kanzhun has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.36%. Given Kanzhun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kanzhun is more favorable than Sify Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Sify Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Kanzhun shares are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sify Technologies and Kanzhun”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $37.99 billion 0.00 $2.03 million N/A N/A Kanzhun $838.33 million 7.00 $154.82 million $0.45 34.22

Kanzhun has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sify Technologies.

Summary

Kanzhun beats Sify Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sify Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices. It provides co-location services; and managed hosting services, such as storage, back-up management, performance monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and management, network availability, server load balancing, managed shared firewall, web server log reporting, and remote and smart hands services. In addition, it offers managed network services; EDGE services; cloud and managed services, including infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, virtual private data center, computing services, IT platform, backup and recovery solution, and content delivery network; remote and onsite infrastructure managed services; and managed security services. Further, the company provides technology integration services; application integration services, which includes talent management, supply chain management, web portal solutions content services, portal development and maintenance, eLearning, digital signature, SAP, Microsoft, Oracle services. The company was formerly known as Sify Limited and changed its name to Sify Technologies Limited in October 2007. Sify Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India. Sify Technologies Limited is a subsidiary of Ramanand Core Investment Company Private Limited.

About Kanzhun

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process. The company also provides management consultancy and technical services. Kanzhun Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.