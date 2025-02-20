Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 478 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,229,000 after buying an additional 5,521,374 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,263 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,182 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $88,586,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 804,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,089,000 after purchasing an additional 703,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $92.13 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $96.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.78 and its 200 day moving average is $93.46.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3414 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.