Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sempra by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 774,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,965,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Sempra by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,071,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,956,000 after acquiring an additional 26,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $85.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $66.40 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.74.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sempra from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $4,125,186.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165.88. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $225,717.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,236.65. This represents a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

