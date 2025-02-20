First Bank & Trust Has $573,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 813 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $697,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,067.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after buying an additional 54,750 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URI stock opened at $708.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $735.61 and its 200-day moving average is $769.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.48 and a 52 week high of $896.98.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

