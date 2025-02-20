First Bank & Trust Purchases 1,989 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

First Bank & Trust grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Workday by 452.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Workday news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,681.92. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total value of $1,586,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,931.92. This represents a 30.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 438,819 shares of company stock valued at $113,142,592. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on Workday
Workday Price Performance
Shares of WDAY stock opened at $261.10 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.36 and its 200 day moving average is $252.47. The company has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Workday Company Profile
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
Further Reading
