First Bank & Trust Sells 148 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total transaction of $24,961,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,755.06. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total value of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,942,799.96. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,175 shares of company stock valued at $144,677,394. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,462.35.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,343.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,302.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1,319.16. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,136.27 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

