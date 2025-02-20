First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,758,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,675,924. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.