First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Acquires 21,870 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 201.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $28.18 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

