First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $9.39 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.48 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.67 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.36 and its 200 day moving average is $108.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

