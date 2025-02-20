First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,385,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,012,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IVE opened at $198.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $176.09 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.18 and a 200-day moving average of $195.63.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
