First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.80 and last traded at $71.57, with a volume of 8044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.45.

The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

