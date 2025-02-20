First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.80 and last traded at $71.57, with a volume of 8044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.45.
The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.33.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
