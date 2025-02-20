First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stock Position Reduced by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR opened at $71.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.27. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $71.92.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.