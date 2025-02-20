Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.580-2.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Five9 also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.470-0.490 EPS.

Five9 Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,612,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Five9 has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $71.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.38, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. On average, analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Five9 from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Five9 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Five9 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,346 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $55,630.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,289.58. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $521,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,011.60. This trade represents a 4.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,279. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

