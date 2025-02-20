Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.470-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $271.5 million-$272.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $272.2 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.580-2.620 EPS.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.69. 3,698,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,339. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -83.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.93. Five9 has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $71.43.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Five9

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $55,630.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,289.58. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $171,961.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,846,983.30. This represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,004 shares of company stock worth $1,209,279. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.