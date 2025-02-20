Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading Down 8.9% – Here’s Why

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.54. Approximately 438,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 761,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.23.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.67. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 35,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth $683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 137,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 24,839 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

