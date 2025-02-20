Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $404,000 Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Chris Bulman Inc increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,823.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of BATS FMAY opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $631.62 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

