Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 683 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.78 and a 200-day moving average of $93.46. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

