Flossbach Von Storch SE Boosts Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in Coupang were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 63.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 11,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Price Performance

NYSE:CPNG opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.11. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity at Coupang

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $194,387.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,801.88. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPNG shares. Barclays upped their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CPNG

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.